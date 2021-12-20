‘Adequate stock of potash in district’

TIRUCHI

20 December 2021 21:37 IST

Steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of potash in Tiruchi district, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Sivarasu said that 698 tonnes of potash, 1,495 tonnes of urea, 683 tonnes of DAP and 3,216 tonnes of complex fertilizers were available with primary agricultural cooperative societies and private retailers in the district as on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

This apart, about 100 tonnes of potash was being supplied by Indian Potash Limited through lorries from Thoothukudi port every day, he added.

Mr. Sivarasu urged retailers to sell the fertilizers only to farmers producing Aadhaar cards and desist from selling above the maximum retail price.

The price list of fertilizers should be prominently displayed. Apart from taking the signature of the buyers, the retailers should also issue receipts for the purchase of the fertilizers. Buyers should not be forced to buy any other products additionally.

Those selling fertilizers without required documents or indulging in irregularities would face action under the Fertilizer Control Order 1985 and Essential Commodities Act 1955, the Collector said.