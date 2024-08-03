ADVERTISEMENT

Adequate stock of fertilizers available, says Radhakrishnan

Published - August 03, 2024 10:06 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperative and Consumer Protection Department J. Radhakrishnan, conducted inspections in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fertilizer stocks in Tamil Nadu are robust with current supplies, including 40,30,069.74 tonnes of urea, 18,773.40 tonnes of DAP, 13,327 tonnes of potash, and 32,687 tonnes of complex fertilizers, totalling 1.02 lakh tonnes, said Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department J. Radhakrishnan, after an inspection in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday.

The inspection, carried out in the presence of District Collector A. P. Mahabharathi, covered various public distribution system warehouses, direct procurement centres (DPC), and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACS).

Mr. Radhakrishnan reviewed the public distribution system warehouse at Kidarangondan ensuring that the stored rice sacks were secure and the facility was well maintained. He inaugurated a DPC in Kidarangondan and subsequently visited the Keelayur PACS office for a thorough review.

Following the inspections, a meeting with farmers was held at the Mayiladuthurai District Collector’s office conference hall. Chaired by Mr. Radhakrishnan and attended by Mr. Mahabharathi, the discussion focused on the activities of the food and cooperative sectors and their direct impact on farmers. The primary concern raised was the need for sufficient seeds and fertilizers for the current planting season.

In his address, Mr. Radhakrishnan highlighted the agricultural loan target for this year has been set at ₹16,500 crore, compared to ₹15,000 crore last year.

Additionally, Mr. Radhakrishnan distributed loans worth ₹20.49 lakh to four women’s groups and handed over eight tractors estimated at ₹78 lakh to various PACS, bolstering support for the agricultural sector in the district.

