Adequate stock of fertilizers available, says Radhakrishnan

Fertilizer stocks in Tamil Nadu are robust with current supplies, including 40,30,069.74 tonnes of urea, 18,773.40 tonnes of DAP, 13,327 tonnes of potash, and 32,687 tonnes of complex fertilizers, totalling 1.02 lakh tonnes, said Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department J. Radhakrishnan, after an inspection in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection, carried out in the presence of District Collector A. P. Mahabharathi, covered various public distribution system warehouses, direct procurement centres (DPC), and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACS).

Mr. Radhakrishnan reviewed the public distribution system warehouse at Kidarangondan ensuring that the stored rice sacks were secure and the facility was well maintained. He inaugurated a DPC in Kidarangondan and subsequently visited the Keelayur PACS office for a thorough review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the inspections, a meeting with farmers was held at the Mayiladuthurai District Collector’s office conference hall. Chaired by Mr. Radhakrishnan and attended by Mr. Mahabharathi, the discussion focused on the activities of the food and cooperative sectors and their direct impact on farmers. The primary concern raised was the need for sufficient seeds and fertilizers for the current planting season.

In his address, Mr. Radhakrishnan highlighted the agricultural loan target for this year has been set at ₹16,500 crore, compared to ₹15,000 crore last year.

Additionally, Mr. Radhakrishnan distributed loans worth ₹20.49 lakh to four women’s groups and handed over eight tractors estimated at ₹78 lakh to various PACS, bolstering support for the agricultural sector in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.