‘Adequate stock of fertilizer’

PUDUKOTTAI

The monthly farmers grievances meeting was held over video conference in the district on Monday.

Farmers representatives participated from 13 agricultural extension centres at taluks. About 240 farmers participated in the event that went online in view of the pandemic.

Addressing them, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said the district had received 444 mm of rainfall till date this year against the normal average of 392.6 mm, a surplus of 13%. The district’s annual average rainfall was 758.2 mm.

The district administration had taken steps to ensure availability of quality fertilizers to farmers and currently had 2,563 tonnes of urea, 1,762 tonnes of DAP, 1,435 tonnes of potash and 4,188 tonnes of complex fertilizer stocks. They were being distributed through cooperative societies and private dealers.

Adequate stocks of certified paddy, pulses, millets and groundnut seeds were available at the agricultural extension centres, she said.