Adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines available in Pudukottai: Collector

15 April 2021 19:19 IST

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday said that there was adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines in the district. Over 70 medical camps were being conducted in the district every day and more than 1,500 persons were being subjected to RT PCR tests daily, Ms. Uma Maheswari told reporters here. Safety protocols to be adhered to by the general public in the wake of the pandemic were being explained in detail to them during the fever camps.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said the first COVID-19 positive case was detected on April 20 last year and added that 12,000 patients infected by the virus had been detected so far of which 96 % of them were healthy after undergoing treatment. The district had recorded 49 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, she said adding that more than 1,500 beds were kept in a state of readiness in the district to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients. Out of the 323 patients afflicted by the viral infection at present in the district, a total number of 157 of them were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Pudukottai; 123 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals outside the district and 43 persons were isolated in their respective homes and undergoing treatment.

Awareness was being created at private units and theatres on wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing. Stern action was being initiated against firms found violating the safety protocols, said Ms. Uma Maheswari after inspecting the vaccination exercise at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.