Adequate direct purchase centres to be set up in delta districts

December 15, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Thanjavur

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has proposed to open 1,525 direct purchase centres in delta districts during the ongoing procurement season, according to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday at Pillaiyarpatti near here after inspecting the progress of the construction of a semi-permanent storage facility, the Minister said that it had been planned to open 650 DPCs in Thanjavur district, 525 in Tiruvarur district and 175 each in Nagapattinam and the newly formed Mayiladuthurai districts.

Stating that steps had been initiated to fulfil the long-pending demand to increase the existing paddy procurement weight from 40 kg per bag to 50 kg, Sakkarapani said the DMK’s election assurance of enhancing the paddy procurement price to ₹2500 per quintal would be fulfilled by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin in a phased manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the Food Minister participated in a tripartite meeting relating to procurement of samba paddy during the kharif 2022-23 season organized by TNCSC at the District Collectorate which was attended by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, M.R.K .Panneerselvam, School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Food Secretary, J.Radhakrishnan and others.

After chairing the meeting, Mr. Panneerselvam told reporters that information relating to the availability of harvesters had been made available to the farmers through the Uzhavan Application. At the same time, several farmers had also shown interest in owning harvesters for which subsidy was being provided by the government.

Asked about the procurement of traditional paddy varieties being cultivated by the delta farmers this season by the government, he said orders had been issued for distribution of two kg of finger millet ( khezhvaragu in Tamil) to the family cardholders in Dharmapurai and The Nilgiris districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US