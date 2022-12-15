Adequate direct purchase centres to be set up in delta districts

December 15, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Thanjavur

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has proposed to open 1,525 direct purchase centres in delta districts during the ongoing procurement season, according to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday at Pillaiyarpatti near here after inspecting the progress of the construction of a semi-permanent storage facility, the Minister said that it had been planned to open 650 DPCs in Thanjavur district, 525 in Tiruvarur district and 175 each in Nagapattinam and the newly formed Mayiladuthurai districts.

Stating that steps had been initiated to fulfil the long-pending demand to increase the existing paddy procurement weight from 40 kg per bag to 50 kg, Sakkarapani said the DMK’s election assurance of enhancing the paddy procurement price to ₹2500 per quintal would be fulfilled by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin in a phased manner.

Later, the Food Minister participated in a tripartite meeting relating to procurement of samba paddy during the kharif 2022-23 season organized by TNCSC at the District Collectorate which was attended by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, M.R.K .Panneerselvam, School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Food Secretary, J.Radhakrishnan and others.

After chairing the meeting, Mr. Panneerselvam told reporters that information relating to the availability of harvesters had been made available to the farmers through the Uzhavan Application. At the same time, several farmers had also shown interest in owning harvesters for which subsidy was being provided by the government.

Asked about the procurement of traditional paddy varieties being cultivated by the delta farmers this season by the government, he said orders had been issued for distribution of two kg of finger millet ( khezhvaragu in Tamil) to the family cardholders in Dharmapurai and The Nilgiris districts.