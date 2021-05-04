‘Adequate beds in Pudukottai’

Adequate beds have been created in the district for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Tuesday.

A total number of 450 beds were added in Pudukottai Medical College Hospital; 70 in Aranthangi Government Headquarters Hospital; 300 in 12 Taluk Government Hospitals; 100 beds in Old Government Hospital and 190 beds in six private hospitals to treat those with symptoms.

To treat those infected by the virus but without any symptoms, 300 beds had been created in 10 upgraded PHCss; 125 beds in Backward Classes Welfare students hostel in Pudukottai; 75 beds in Adi Dravidar students hostel in Pudukottai; 125 beds in ITI at Viralimalai; 75 beds in Aranthangi Polytechnic College and 100 beds in Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai.

A total number of 542 COVID-19 patients, including 400 with symptoms, were undergoing treatment at hospitals as on May 3. The district administration had made necessary arrangements to keep ready more beds if required.

Information regarding hospitals providing treatment for COVID-19 and about bed facilities could be obtained from the telephone numbers: 04322-1077, 04322-222207 and 75388-84840.