Additional unreserved coaches for Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai express

Published - July 10, 2024 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that two additional unreserved coaches will be attached to the Mysuru- Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express trains (16232/16231) with a view to catering to the increasing number of unreserved passengers and provide them a comfortable journey. 

The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16232) will be provided with two additional unreserved coaches with effect from July 25. The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express (Train No. 16231) will be provided with two additional unreserved coaches with effect from July 26.

The revised composition of the trains will be one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, four general second class and one general second class with accommodation for persons with disabilities, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Wednesday.

