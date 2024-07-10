GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional unreserved coaches for Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai express

Published - July 10, 2024 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that two additional unreserved coaches will be attached to the Mysuru- Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express trains (16232/16231) with a view to catering to the increasing number of unreserved passengers and provide them a comfortable journey. 

The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16232) will be provided with two additional unreserved coaches with effect from July 25. The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express (Train No. 16231) will be provided with two additional unreserved coaches with effect from July 26.

The revised composition of the trains will be one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, four general second class and one general second class with accommodation for persons with disabilities, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.