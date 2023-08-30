HamberMenu
Additional trenches to be dug at Porpanaikottai, a Sangam age site, near Pudukottai

August 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Archaeology Department has started preparatory works for digging additional trenches at Porpanaikottai, near Pudukottai Town, a Sangam age site where a fort is believed to have existed. 

About six to seven trenches would be dug to trace the fortification wall, its height, thickness, length and its depth during the course of excavation at the site, said, T. Thangadurai, the excavation director. 

Measurements and the lay out work for digging additional trenches at Porpanaikottai has begun, Mr. Thangadurai further said. The department had dug a total number of 15 trenches at Porpanaikottai where a brick structure was unearthed recently by archaeologists.  “A habitation mound is believed to have existed within the fort and the excavation is currently focussed on this area,” he added. 

Several antiques including hopscotch, spouts, gold nose stud, terracotta lamp, a rubbing stone, roof tiles, perforated ware, pieces of glass bangles and beads and green stones were found at the site during excavation which was launched in May this year. 

Porpanaikottai is located about six km to the east of Pudukottai town. It is one of the new sites where the Archaeology Department took up excavation after studies carried out using Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), a remote sensing method, indicated that a fort had existed there. 

