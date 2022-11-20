  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional toilet a timely relief for children at Mutharasanallur Panchayat Union School

November 20, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Life has got a little bit easier for the students of Panchayat Union Primary School at Mutharasanallur in Tiruchi. So far, about 250 students had been managing with just one toilet. They now have an additional toilet, much to the relief of the boys and girls who no more have to share a common facility.

The toilet constructed by Inner Wheel District 321 was inaugurated by Surya Prabha Rajasekran, chairman of the club on Friday.

During one of the visits, the Inner Wheel team learnt the predicament of the students due to the availability of only one toilet in the school for both boys and girls. To provide the students with better sanitation facilities, work on construction of a toilet at a cost of ₹35,000 was taken up and completed within a month, Ms. Rajasekran, said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.