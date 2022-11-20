Additional toilet a timely relief for children at Mutharasanallur Panchayat Union School

November 20, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Life has got a little bit easier for the students of Panchayat Union Primary School at Mutharasanallur in Tiruchi. So far, about 250 students had been managing with just one toilet. They now have an additional toilet, much to the relief of the boys and girls who no more have to share a common facility.

The toilet constructed by Inner Wheel District 321 was inaugurated by Surya Prabha Rajasekran, chairman of the club on Friday.

During one of the visits, the Inner Wheel team learnt the predicament of the students due to the availability of only one toilet in the school for both boys and girls. To provide the students with better sanitation facilities, work on construction of a toilet at a cost of ₹35,000 was taken up and completed within a month, Ms. Rajasekran, said.