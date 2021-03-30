Additional teams fielded at ‘sensitive’Tirumayam, Viralimalai constituencies

PUDUKOTTAI

30 March 2021 21:19 IST

Tirumayam and Viralimalai in the district are “expenditure sensitive” Assembly constituencies where additional static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and flying squads have been deployed, Collector P. Uma Maheswari has said.

Instructions have been given to the teams to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, Ms. Uma Maheswari, who is also the District Election Officer told reporters here on Monday.

The revenue officials and police personnel have identified 72 places in the district where surveillance have to be intensified in the run-up to the elections.

Fifty-seven flying squads and equal numbers of static surveillance teams have been deployed with vehicles equipped with GPS. Their movement are also being monitored through ‘Garuda’ App, Ms. Uma Maheswari said.

The flying squads have so far seized cash, jewellery, banned products and other items worth ₹9 crore. Cash and jewellery seized from persons who did not possess documents are being returned after submission of relevant documents and upon due inquiry done by the poll officers.

Information about seizure of cash by Income Tax Department is being conveyed to the Election Commission immediately. Vigil has been mounted at 36 intra-district and inter-district check postsset up in the district.

Ms. Uma Maheswari conducted surprise inspection late on Monday at Kaladipatti, Navampatti and at Toll Gate near Bhoodhakudi in Viralimalai assembly constituency checking the vehicles. She was accompanied by SP L. Balaji Saravanan.