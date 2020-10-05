Additional supernumerary seats created to increase enrolment of female candidates in NIT-T

Tiruchi

05 October 2020 20:31 IST

Fifteen additional supernumerary seats have been created to increase enrolment of female candidates in National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), under the centralised seat allocation procedure.

In order to ensure increase female enrolment in B.Tech. programmes of NITs for maintaining 20% strength, the intake of female students has been increased by creation of the supernumerary seats in the academic year 2020-21. Of the 1,036 seats to be filled in B.Tech/B.Arch programmes, 827 are gender neutral and 209 female only seats, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Till last year, verification of documents was conducted at the reporting centres. Due to COVID-19 pandemic this year, physical reporting has been eliminated. Instead, all the participating institutes have been made into verification centres. All the allotted candidates of the participating institute will be verified by the officials of those institutes, S. T. Ramesh, Chairman, UG Admissions Committee, NIT-T said.

Based on the JEE (main) rank, admission of candidates will be made to first year of engineering / technology and architecture / planning programmes in 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 30 government funded technical institutes through a transparent process, under JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation for Academic Programs)/ Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

As physical reporting has been eliminated to maintain social distancing, a radical change has been inducted in business rules in terms of online reporting, online document verification and online admission, prioritising safety of the aspirants and stakeholders.

As per the JoSAA business rules, the candidate registration / choice filling for academic programmes starts on October 6, 2020 and ends on October 15, 2020. There will be two Mock Seat Allocation-1 and 2, based on the choices filled in by candidates, on October 11 and 13, Prof. Ramesh said.