Additional stoppages for Ernakulam-Velankanni Express sanctioned

August 29, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Railway Board has reportedly sanctioned a dozen additional stoppages for the bi-weekly Ernakulam-Velankani Express service.

The Board which had earlier approved the conversion of the Ernakulam-Velankani weekly service as a bi-weekly service had on August 28 sanctioned a dozen additional stoppages for the new bi-weekly service which became operational from Monday with the Velankanni bound train (train number:16361) leaving Ernakulam on August 28.

While the bi-weekly service train no: 16361 will leave Ernakulam on Mondays and Saturdays to reach Velankanni on the next day, in the return direction it (train no:16362) will leave Velankanni on Tuesdays and Sundays.

As per the train time-table available on the IRCTC website, the bi-weekly Ernakulam-Velankanni will have additional stoppages at Mavelikara, Karunagapalli, Sasthankotta, Kundara, Auvaneeswsarem, Tenmalai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Manamadurai, Pervaurani and Adhiramapattinam apart from the 19 intermediate stoppages provided for the erstwhile weekly service, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Adiramapattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association has thanked the Railway Board for sanctioning a stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the new bi-weekly express service between Ernakulam and Velankanni.

