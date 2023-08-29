HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional stoppages for Ernakulam-Velankanni Express sanctioned

August 29, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has reportedly sanctioned a dozen additional stoppages for the bi-weekly Ernakulam-Velankani Express service.

The Board which had earlier approved the conversion of the Ernakulam-Velankani weekly service as a bi-weekly service had on August 28 sanctioned a dozen additional stoppages for the new bi-weekly service which became operational from Monday with the Velankanni bound train (train number:16361) leaving Ernakulam on August 28.

While the bi-weekly service train no: 16361 will leave Ernakulam on Mondays and Saturdays to reach Velankanni on the next day, in the return direction it (train no:16362) will leave Velankanni on Tuesdays and Sundays.

As per the train time-table available on the IRCTC website, the bi-weekly Ernakulam-Velankanni will have additional stoppages at Mavelikara, Karunagapalli, Sasthankotta, Kundara, Auvaneeswsarem, Tenmalai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Manamadurai, Pervaurani and Adhiramapattinam apart from the 19 intermediate stoppages provided for the erstwhile weekly service, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Adiramapattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association has thanked the Railway Board for sanctioning a stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the new bi-weekly express service between Ernakulam and Velankanni.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.