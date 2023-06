June 01, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Western Railway has notified temporary augmentation of sleeper class coaches in the Ahmedabad - Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly specials. The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi weekly special (Train No. 09419) will be augmented with two additional sleeper class coaches on June 8, 15, 22 and 29. The Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly special (Train No. 09420) will be augmented with two additional sleeper class coaches on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2, a Southern Railway press release said.