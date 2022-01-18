Additional paddy procurement centres in Pudukottai based on farmers’ demands: Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

18 January 2022 16:26 IST

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Tuesday said that additional paddy procurement centres would be opened in the district based on farmers’ demands.

A committee had beenformed to monitor the government’s direct purchase centres(DPCs) and its functioning. As per Chief Minister’sinstruction, a total of 69 DPCs had been opened in the first phase in Pudukottai district,he further said after inaugurating paddy procurement centresat Vallathirakottai and Palaiyur in Alangudi taluk in the district. Steps would be taken to enable paddy farmers to register their produce online. This would enable them to sell paddy directly and get benefitted without any intervention of agents.

