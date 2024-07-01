Additional facility created in Pachamalai under eco tourism initiative

The Forest Department has created an additional facility for visitors to have a comfortable stay atop the scenic Pachamalai near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district and enjoy the serene locations in the interiors of the lush green hill.

In addition to the tree top suite rooms, the Forest Department has built a family cottage with two rooms and a dining area at Top Sengattupatti in Pachamalai as part of its efforts to attract visitors. The cottage has been opened for visitors preferring to stay as a family.

Apart from providing accommodation, the Forest Department under the Pachamalai Eco-Tourism Package would arrange a local guide for visitors interested in nature trail and trekking through the mountains besides arranging them local cuisine through local villagers. A guided trekking route has been identified for a distance of 5 km in Mamarathu Solai forest for the visitors for which prior intimation was required at the time of booking, said Forest Department officials.

A guided nature walk in forest area forms part of the eco-tourism package which required prior intimation during booking. The visitors would be taken to the Pachamalai Murugan temple and Mangalam falls under the package. The check-in timing for visitors is 2 p.m. The department is planning to provide access to the Koraiyar falls and carry out improvements in the near future using the Tourism Fund besides developing recreation facilities in Pachamalai, said S. Kritihika, District Forest Officer, Tiruchi.

Located in the Eastern Ghats, Pachamalai is a low mountain range endowed with thick forest areas, waterfalls, ridges and valleys. The lush green environment atop the hill serves as home to different species of birds, animals and butterflies.