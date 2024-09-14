Additional Chief Secretary warns of stern action against errant DPC staff

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, on Saturday warned the staff of direct purchase centres (DPCs) that stringent action would be initiated if they were found indulging in ‘undesirable activities’ during the forthcoming paddy procurement season.

He asked them not to demand or accept bribes, in any form, for measuring paddy brought to DPCs by farmers, or weighing more than the stipulated weight. In case of complaints from farmers, stringent action would be initiated by the department against erring employees.

He visited the DPC functioning at Marunkulam in Thanjavur district and inspected the procurement process and the records maintained by the staff.

Talking to reporters, he said a total of 105 DPCs had been opened in the district and 8,557 tonnes of paddy procured from September 1. A total of 1,859 farmers had measured their paddy at the DPCs and ₹18,38,18,274 had been credited in their bank accounts.

Stating that gunny bags and other materials required for the procurement were available at the DPCs in adequate numbers, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation was ready to shift the procured paddy safely by moving them to godowns regularly.

Meanwhile, members of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Producers Association staged a demonstration near Arignar Anna Cooperative Sugar Mill, Kurungulam, against the irregularities in the mill administration.

