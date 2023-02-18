HamberMenu
Additional Chief Secretary warns of severe action against malpractices at DPCs

February 18, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Chief Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspects a Fair Price Shop in Tiruchi on Saturday as Collector M. Pradeep Kumar looks on.

Additional Chief Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspects a Fair Price Shop in Tiruchi on Saturday as Collector M. Pradeep Kumar looks on. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Cooperative, J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday warned of stringent action against staff of the Direct Purchase Centres demanding bribe while procuring paddy from farmers.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting a fair price shop at Mannarpuram, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that procurement of paddy had picked up momentum in the State, particularly in delta districts. It has crossed 50,000 metric tonnes a day in the State, he added.

However, there were allegations that some employees at DPCs were indulging in malpractices and were demanding bribes for procuring paddy from farmers. Nine teams have been sent to delta districts, mainly Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, to check the paddy procurement process. By involving vigilance officials, the team would carry out surprise checks. Farmers could seek the help of the teams to check bribes being demanded and received from farmers, he said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relax conditions for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in order to procure paddy with up to 22% moisture content due to the unseasonal heavy rain in December and January. “I met some senior officials in New Delhi a few days ago and explained the loss of fully grown paddy crops due to the recent rain. They have promised to take suitable action on the issue,” he said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that new family cards would be given to eligible applicants within one month of submitting applications.

Later, Dr. Radhakrishnan inspected a newly built godown of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, with a capacity of 6,500 metric tonnes, at Adavathur near Tiruchi.

