Additional Chief Secretary holds review meeting at Bharathidasan University

Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Department K. Gopal on Monday held a meeting at Bharathidasan University here to take stock of academic programmes, special projects and research activities.

Vice Chancellor M. Selvam and senior officials of the University participated in the meeting.

Besides holding a review on the courses and programmes offered by the University, Mr. Gopal checked the performance of the University on funded projects and research activities. Publication of papers in journals, the entrepreneurs and skill development initiative, students skill development programmes, infrastructure for competitive examinations were also reviewed.

Stressing the need for improving the performance on NAAC/NIRF ranks, Mr. Gopal asked the officials to carry out systematic quality improvement programmes and infrastructure development.