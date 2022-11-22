Additional Chief Secretary assesses teaching-learning quality in Adi Dravida Welfare School

November 22, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tenkasi S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, and District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar interacting with students during an inspection of the Government Adi Dravida Welfare Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Kattur in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Tenkasi S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on Tuesday interacted with teachers and students of the Government Adi Dravida Welfare Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Kattur in Tiruchi district, and assessed the efficiency of delivery system in teaching-learning process.

The school that was started in 1982 has 813 students on rolls. Mr. Jawahar inspected the work on demolition of old structures and construction of new buildings.

Accompanied by the District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary visited the classrooms, science laboratories and the computer laboratory.

