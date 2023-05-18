May 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Additional check posts have been created by the police in the three delta districts of Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai bordering Puducherry to thwart smuggling of illicit arrack and liquor.

Surveillance has been intensified in the three districts through deployment of patrol vehicles in a bid to eliminate illicit arrack and Puducherry arrack. Special police teams have been constituted in all the nine districts in the central zone to continue prohibition raids against illicit arrack with the law enforcers sounding a stern warning that those found indulging in illicit distillation and smuggling of illicit arrack would be detained under the Goondas Act.

Police teams in the nine districts in the central zone had seized 19,162 litres of Puducherry arrack, 102 litres of illicit arrack, 1,389 litres of fermented wash and 450 litres of toddy in three days from May 14. A total number of 959 cases were booked in the nine districts comprising Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai with police teams arresting 962 persons.

A total number of 13,331 cases were booked against those found manufacturing illicit arrack and those involved in the illegal sale of loose liquor from January 1 to May 16 this year. The number of those arrested in this connection were 13,508. Thirty one accused who had sold illicit arrack were detained under the Goondas Act in the central zone in the current year.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi City Police Commissioner M. Sathya Priya heading a police team conducted checks at Melur village, falling within the city, on Wednesday and found liquor bottles hoarded in one of the houses for illegal sale. The liquor bottles were confiscated and a case was registered. A police press release on Wednesday said intensive prohibition raids by the Tiruchi City Police in the last four days led to the booking of 76 cases pertaining to hoarding of TASMAC liquor for illegal sale and for its unauthorised sale in black market. A total number of 78 persons were arrested in this connection and 605 liquor bottles were confiscated from them.