Additional check posts created

The Tiruchi Rural Police have created additional check posts in various places within the district to check unnecessary movement of vehicles except those transporting essential commodities.

These check posts are in addition to those already functioning in the district. Sources said check posts have been created at 16 spots including Nochiyam cut road near Manachanallur; Inamkulathur Bazaar; Nochimedu in Manapparai; Kavalkaranpatti near Puthanatham; Kaikatti near Musiri; Vanapattarai near Thottiyam and Palakkarai near Thuraiyur.

Policed teams were being deployed in shifts at these intra-district check posts to ensure that there was no unnecessary movement of vehicles except those transporting essential commodities and for emergencies.

The district border check posts were functioning at 18 places bordering Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Pudukottai, Madurai, Thanjavur and Dindigul districts. Strength had been deployed depending on the requirement at each check post.

The police have been making periodic announcements through public address system from vehicles about the promulgation of prohibitory orders and seeking cooperation of the public by way of staying indoors, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said.

Police stations had in their possession the list of persons who were under home quarantine in Tiruchi Rural Police jurisdiction; 193 persons were under home quanrantine and the police have been mounting a vigil to ensure that these persons or their family members do not step out of their homes.

The SP said dedicated teams of police had been entrusted with the task of finding out from the village level if any one from abroad had come to Tiruchi district recently through airports from other States. The Tiruchi City Police say there were 283 persons under home quarantine in their jurisdiction. A watch was being kept at such houses engaging members of the Home Guards.

The City Police had procured 1,500 masks initially for use by law enforcers who were on duty at vantage places within the city.