Additional centres identified for conduct of CBT

TIRUCHI

27 January 2022 18:01 IST

Computer-Based Test for recruitment of PG teachers will take place from February 12 to 20

Additional centres have been identified by the district administrations in the region for conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for direct recruitment of PG teachers by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), from February 12 to 20.

In a letter to the district Collectors, TRB Chairperson G. Latha had stated that there was a requirement for 100 to 150 additional centres for conduct of CBT.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administrations have, accordingly reached out to colleges and other educational institutions conveying requirement of halls with minimum of 150 to 250 seats, it is learnt. The Chief Educational Officers were entrusted with the responsibility of confirming the venues.

The CBT consists of a single paper of three-hour duration with 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 and 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge respectively.

A total of 2,207 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service are to be filled through direct recruitment for the post of PG Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade - 1 and Computer Instructor Grade I. The previous exam through CBT was conducted during 2019 when 2144 vacancies were filled.

Based on a Government Order issued during 2017, ten per cent of the Post Graduate Assistant (Languages and Academic subjects) vacancies in School Education Department are reserved for qualified Secondary Grade teachers and other teachers with secondary grade scale of pay working in Government Higher Secondary Schools, Government High Schools, recognized Higher Secondary Schools, High Schools, Middle Schools and Elementary Schools under the local bodies (Corporation or Municipal or Panchayat Union) and all Aided Managements.

If sufficient number of suitable Secondary Grade Teachers and other teachers with Secondary Grade Scale of Pay working in the above mentioned schools are not available for the direct recruitment, such vacancies will be filled up from other available candidates under respective communal categories.