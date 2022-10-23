Additional centres for CTET 2022 gladdens candidates

The Hindu Bureau
October 23, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI:

Candidates appearing for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022, to be held during December, have cause for relief as the number of exam centres have been substantially increased.

As per the CTET notification issued on October 20, the 16th edition of CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test - Online) mode will be conducted between December to January 23. The details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be made available shortly on CTET official website: https://ctet.nic.in, the notification states.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The online application process will start from 31st October 2022 and the last date to submit online application form will be 25th November 2022.

According to heads of CBSE schools, teachers are being encouraged to take up the exam in their long-term interests, since, as per the new norms, there is lifetime validity for the CTET Exam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Last year, there were only four exam centres at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. This time, there are additional exam centres in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Nagercoil (Kanyakumari), Namakkal, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Vellore, Viluppuram, and Virudhunagar.

Candidates are required to choose four centres in the order of preference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app