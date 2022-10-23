Additional centres for CTET 2022 gladdens candidates

TIRUCHI:

Candidates appearing for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022, to be held during December, have cause for relief as the number of exam centres have been substantially increased.

As per the CTET notification issued on October 20, the 16th edition of CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test - Online) mode will be conducted between December to January 23. The details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be made available shortly on CTET official website: https://ctet.nic.in, the notification states.

The online application process will start from 31st October 2022 and the last date to submit online application form will be 25th November 2022.

According to heads of CBSE schools, teachers are being encouraged to take up the exam in their long-term interests, since, as per the new norms, there is lifetime validity for the CTET Exam.

Last year, there were only four exam centres at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. This time, there are additional exam centres in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Nagercoil (Kanyakumari), Namakkal, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Vellore, Viluppuram, and Virudhunagar.

Candidates are required to choose four centres in the order of preference.