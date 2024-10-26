ADVERTISEMENT

Additional buses to be operated to clear extra rush

Published - October 26, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will operate additional buses to clear extra rush from Chennai to important destinations in its jurisdiction for three days from October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, the Corporation will operate 225 additional buses on October 28, 730 on October 29 and 680 on October 30 from Chennai Kilambakkam bus stand to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Vailankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Karur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.

In addition to this, 100 additional buses will be pressed into service on October 28 and a total of 570 buses on October 29 and 30, from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Madurai, and from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai.

Arrangements have also been made to operate town services at all important towns in the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division domain during the three days and for the return journey on October 31 and November 1 to 3, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US