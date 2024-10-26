Additional buses to be operated to clear extra rush

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will operate additional buses to clear extra rush from Chennai to important destinations in its jurisdiction for three days from October 28.

According to an official release, the Corporation will operate 225 additional buses on October 28, 730 on October 29 and 680 on October 30 from Chennai Kilambakkam bus stand to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Vailankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Karur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.

In addition to this, 100 additional buses will be pressed into service on October 28 and a total of 570 buses on October 29 and 30, from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Madurai, and from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai.

Arrangements have also been made to operate town services at all important towns in the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division domain during the three days and for the return journey on October 31 and November 1 to 3, the release added.