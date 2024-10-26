GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional buses to be operated to clear extra rush

Published - October 26, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will operate additional buses to clear extra rush from Chennai to important destinations in its jurisdiction for three days from October 28.

According to an official release, the Corporation will operate 225 additional buses on October 28, 730 on October 29 and 680 on October 30 from Chennai Kilambakkam bus stand to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Vailankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Karur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.

In addition to this, 100 additional buses will be pressed into service on October 28 and a total of 570 buses on October 29 and 30, from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Madurai, and from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai.

Arrangements have also been made to operate town services at all important towns in the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division domain during the three days and for the return journey on October 31 and November 1 to 3, the release added.

Published - October 26, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.