Four Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:42 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu on Saturday.

The fishermen, identified as V.Saran (24), V.Bala (29), N.Ganesan (32), and K.Paramasivam (51), all from Jagadapattinam, had ventured into the sea on Saturday morning. They were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted and arrested them at around 1.30 p.m. on the charge of trespassing.

The Sri Lankan Navy confiscated their boat. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base in Sri Lanka.

