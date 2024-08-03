Four Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Four fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen, identified as V.Saran (24), V.Bala (29), N.Ganesan (32), and K.Paramasivam (51), all from Jagadapattinam, had ventured into the sea on Saturday morning. They were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted and arrested them at around 1.30 p.m. on the charge of trespassing.

The Sri Lankan Navy confiscated their boat. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base in Sri Lanka.

EOM/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.