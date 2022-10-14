Add Tiruchi engagements

Add City engagements
Bharathidasan University School of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications: Kshaktriya 2022 – technical symposium, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, chief guest, Khajamalai campus, 9 a.m.
K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering: International colloquium on Youth Empowerment, 9.30a.m.
TOSS Charitable Trust: TOSS talent fest 2022 – district level sports-cum cultural meet for children with disabilities, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School campus, 10 a.ṁ.
