March 09, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Acupuncture Healers Federation (India) has instituted a Chair for Acupuncture at Tamil University, Thanjavur.

Federation secretary A. Umarfarooq handed over a bank instrument for ₹ 1 crore to the University Vice Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan on March 8 for setting up of the chair at the Department of Philosophy.