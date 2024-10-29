Actor Vijay’s statement on power sharing will create confusion, says Durai Vaiko

MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko on Tuesday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay’s statement on power sharing will create unnecessary confusion and controversies and right wing forces might take advantage of it.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said the right wing forces were making serious attempts to make inroads in the State. Under such circumstances, the power sharing statement would lead to confusion and controversies. This was uncalled for.

He told The Hindu that as far the MDMK was concerned, the DMK government had been responding to the genuine demands of the people. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been working well for the people. His government heard the voices of MDMK general secretary Vaiko and the Left parties. There might be some issues here and there, but these were due to the shortage of funds. But the Union government was to be blamed for it.

If other parties were in favour of power sharing, it was up to them, Mr. Durai Vaiko said and added he could not term their aspirations were wrong as it might be the stand of the parties and the aspirations of the respective leaders. But the MDMK would not raise such a thing at this juncture.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Vijay’s seemingly scathing attack on the DMK government, Mr. Durai Vaiko said the actor had said his first ideological enemy was the right wing forces. When he was primarily taking on the right wing forces, his actions and approaches should not, knowingly or unknowingly, give room for such forces. Mr. Vijay should make his moves cautiously, he said.