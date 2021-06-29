Activists sore over road laying without milling process

TIRUCHI

With the Tiruchi Corporation taking up works to relay some of the arterial roads in the city over the past few days, civic activists have expressed dismay over the civic body’s failure to adhere to the Chief Secretary’s recent communication on following a milling process prior to relaying the roads.

Citing a recent communication of Chief Secretary V.Irai Anbu instructing the Highways Department to adopt the milling process before relaying roads, especially in urban local bodies, the activists contend that the Corporation too should adhere to the directive while relaying roads.

“The road level goes up every time the road in residential areas such as our locality posing problems for us. Now they are doing the same thing. Already we are faced with flooding during the monsoon period and this only aggravates the situation. With the road on a higher plane, it also becomes very difficult for motorists to get back on to the road after getting down to the roadsides,” observed C.Balasubramanian, Advisor, District Exnora.

Expressing concern over such practice happening right under the nose of Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N.Nehru, who represents the Tiruchi West constituency, Mr.Balasubramanian wondered: “Is it not obligatory for the Corporation to comply with a directive of the Chief Secretary.”

P.Ayyarappan of the Salai Payaneetalar Nala Amaippu feels that the authorities owe an explanation. In a recent petition to the government, the organisation has sought an inspection by the Collector to check whether there has been any violation of government rule in executing the works. Maintenance works have been taken up from the Tiruchi Corporation’s general funds in places such as Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar and Shastri Road. However, roads have been relaid without following the milling process, the organisation said and sought an inspection by the Collector to find out whether the Chief Secretary’s directive has been violated. If so, appropriate action should be taken against the officials concerned, it demanded.

Both Mr.Ayyarappan and Mr.Balasubramanian reject the claim of some officials that only repairs/patch works were being carried.