Activists seek rejuvenation of Thirumanjana Cauvery

TIRUCHI

The Thirumanjana Cauvery, which runs through the temple town of Srirangam, continues to be bear the brunt of urban pollution due to sewage flow and indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes.

A section of civic activists has called for renovation and beautification of the canal as it runs close and en route to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, a popular destination for devotees from across the world.

The canal, also known as Srirangam Nattu Vaical, branches off from the Cauvery River at Melur and runs for about 22 km up to Kilikoodu near Kallanai. Despite rapid urbanisation, the canal still irrigates hundreds of acres of fertile agricultural fields along its course. Hence the canal remains under the control of the Public Works Department. According to PWD sources, the canal’s registered ayacut was about 3,370 acres though this could have come down substantially now due to urbanisation.

The PWD has been taking up desilting works periodically on different stretches of the canal. The department even built a new head sluice at Melur in 2011 and has subsequently taken up desilting works downstream, including a stretch from Thiruvanaikovil a few years back. Nevertheless, the onus of preventing the urban pollution rests largely with the Tiruchi Corporation, feel residents.

“It is considered a scared canal and it is highly regrettable that it is being polluted now. The State government should initiate a project to restore the pristine glory of the canal,” said N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist.

He suggested erection of barricades and steps to remove encroachment and prevent garbage dumping. A walking track could be developed along the banks of the canal in Srirangam, he added.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan, a resident of Srirangam, observed that apart from reckless dumping of garbage, several houses were letting out sewage into the canal leading to wild growth of weeds. “The canal is facing the same problem of urban pollution just as the Uyyakondan in Tiruchi city,” he said and urged the authorities to take up a cleaning and beautification drive.