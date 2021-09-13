Activists seek alterations in remodelled Chathiram bus stand

TIRUCHI

13 September 2021 17:06 IST

A group of civic activists have urged the district and civic authorities to make changes in the design of remodelled Chathiram Bus Stand in the city.

In a joint representation to the Collector, the activists, T. Ramakrishnan, founder MGR Nalpani Mandram, P. Ayyarappan, district president, Road Users Welfare Association, and T.Raja, coordinator, Tiruchi Welfare Organisations and City Development Activists, have demanded that the design be made public to invite suggestions on the required modifications.

The bus stand has been taken up for redevelopment under the Smart City Mission project at an estimated cost of ₹17.40 crore. The rebuilt complex also houses shops and parking area. The project is nearing completion and the remodelled bus stand is expected to be opened soon.

The activists contend that the bus bays appear to be more suitable for operation of mofussil buses rather than town buses.

“The remodelled bus stand has shortcomings. The design should be made public to invite suggestions from stake holders including bus drivers and passengers. It is better to hold a public hearing to hear suggestions and rectify the flaws before the bus stand is reopened,” the activists said.

They also suggest that the authorities get the consent of the Central Institute of Road Transport as it is s a centrally funded project.