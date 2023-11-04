Activists, residents oppose move to open sand quarry at Viragalur in Tiruchi

November 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents and environmental activists have raised concern about the proposal to set up a sand quarry on the Kollidam riverbed at Viragalur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi.

As part of the Environmental Impact Assessment, over 200 people of Viragalur and Thinaikulam villages and officials from the Revenue Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board participated in the public hearing on Saturday to set up a sand quarry at Viragalur.

R.S. Mugilan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, who participated in the public hearing, alleged that the mining plan prepared by the State government had flaws. The proposed site was close to a reserve forest and it had not been mentioned in the plan, he said.

If approved, nearly 7.68 lakh units of sand would be excavated from the quarry, which would destroy the groundwater sources of the nearby villages, said Mr. Mugilan and added that nearly 10 borewells supplying water to Viragalur and Thinaikulam, situated a few metres from the proposed site, would go defunct.

M.A. Girija of Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi said the removal of topsoil from the proposed quarry site would increase soil erosion and create an adverse impact on the environment.

Official sources said the State government had proposed to set up a sand quarry on 24 hectares. The minutes of the meeting, along with audio visual recordings, had been forwarded to the State government.