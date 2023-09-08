ADVERTISEMENT

Activists call for action against parking of trucks along highways

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Trucks parked on both the sides of the four-lane National Highway in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Road safety activists have expressed concern over the continued practice of trucks being parked along the Highways in various parts of Tiruchi district.

Citing the gruesome road accident in Salem district in which a car rammed a stationary truck killing six persons on Wednesday, P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, points out that such accidents have occurred in Tiruchi district too in the past.

“Parking on the sides of highways is common on many highway stretches in the district, especially on the Tiruchi-Chennai, Tiruchi-Karur, Tiruchi-Dindigul and Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highways, besides the Kallanai road running along the banks of the river Cauvery,” he observed in a representation taken posted in the WhatsApp complaints number provided by the District Superintendent of Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Identifying several ‘black spots’ notorious for such parking, Mr.Ayyarappan said the practice was rampant between Jeeyapuram and Thiruchendurai, Pazhur, Kavalkarapalayam on Tiruchi-Karur NH and at Pirattiyur, Vannankoil, J.J.College campus, Vellivadi and Manapparai on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway. “Several trucks could be seen parked routinely on these stretches without any indication in violation of road safety norms,” he said and appealed to the authorities to maintain a vigil and ensure that the safety of other motorists was not jeopardised by such practices.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ayyarappan said truck drivers who park their vehicles in front of tea shops and eateries were not even following basic safety norms of switching on the parking lights to warn motorists coming from behind. “Often motorists, including commuters riding two-wheelers, are caught unawares,” he said.

N. Saravanan, another road safety activist, observed that even though truck lay bays have been provided on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, many truckers park do not use the facilities.

“Many truckers park their vehicles along the sides of highway unmindful of the danger posed to the other motorists. Whenever the drivers are fatigued or want to attend to nature’s calls or visit the tea-shops or eateries, they just park the vehicles on the sides of the highways without any warning indicators. Even reflector stickers are not available at the rear of many trucks. The authorities should at least ensure that all trucks had the triangular reflector signs are available in the vehicles,” Mr. Saravanan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US