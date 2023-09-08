HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Activists call for action against parking of trucks along highways

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Trucks parked on both the sides of the four-lane National Highway in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Trucks parked on both the sides of the four-lane National Highway in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Road safety activists have expressed concern over the continued practice of trucks being parked along the Highways in various parts of Tiruchi district.

Citing the gruesome road accident in Salem district in which a car rammed a stationary truck killing six persons on Wednesday, P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, points out that such accidents have occurred in Tiruchi district too in the past.

“Parking on the sides of highways is common on many highway stretches in the district, especially on the Tiruchi-Chennai, Tiruchi-Karur, Tiruchi-Dindigul and Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highways, besides the Kallanai road running along the banks of the river Cauvery,” he observed in a representation taken posted in the WhatsApp complaints number provided by the District Superintendent of Police.

Identifying several ‘black spots’ notorious for such parking, Mr.Ayyarappan said the practice was rampant between Jeeyapuram and Thiruchendurai, Pazhur, Kavalkarapalayam on Tiruchi-Karur NH and at Pirattiyur, Vannankoil, J.J.College campus, Vellivadi and Manapparai on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway. “Several trucks could be seen parked routinely on these stretches without any indication in violation of road safety norms,” he said and appealed to the authorities to maintain a vigil and ensure that the safety of other motorists was not jeopardised by such practices.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ayyarappan said truck drivers who park their vehicles in front of tea shops and eateries were not even following basic safety norms of switching on the parking lights to warn motorists coming from behind. “Often motorists, including commuters riding two-wheelers, are caught unawares,” he said.

N. Saravanan, another road safety activist, observed that even though truck lay bays have been provided on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, many truckers park do not use the facilities.

“Many truckers park their vehicles along the sides of highway unmindful of the danger posed to the other motorists. Whenever the drivers are fatigued or want to attend to nature’s calls or visit the tea-shops or eateries, they just park the vehicles on the sides of the highways without any warning indicators. Even reflector stickers are not available at the rear of many trucks. The authorities should at least ensure that all trucks had the triangular reflector signs are available in the vehicles,” Mr. Saravanan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.