Activist on a trek to raise awareness of blood donation

Kiran Verma wants more people to donate blood

Social activist Kiran Verma, who began a 21,000-km walk from Thiruvananthapuram to raise awareness of blood donation in December last, reached Tiruchi over the weekend and is on his way to Chennai after stopovers in Thanjavur, Puducherry and Vellore.

A blood donor himself, Mr. Verma, based out of Delhi, is the founder of Simply Blood, a virtual blood donation platform, and One Meal, a food programme that serves unlimited meals for ₹10 in the capital.

The main aim of his walk, expected to last until 2025, is to end deaths caused due to lack of blood.

Mr. Verma told The Hindu that he decided to start his journey from southern India because of the greater awareness of the principle of blood donation. “The people in the south are more educated and receptive to the idea of donating blood. It is part of the culture here, as can be seen by the number of educational and religious institutions conducting camps for medical assistance. Besides, the winter weather here is more suitable for walking.”

He is not a big fan of the ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ milestone markers that many people aim at, and hit upon the figure of 21,000 km after studying the road map of India. “Going from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is simply not enough to understand the diversity and geography of our nation. I selected the roadways and major cities on the map for my journey. But as I walk through the south, I have realised that it may be much longer than what I had expected,” said Mr. Verma, who has covered 2,200 km on foot so far.

Walking from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mr. Verma clocks up around 18-20 km per day. “I take rest in the afternoon, when the sun is up, wherever I can get a shaded spot. Then I try and book a place to stay for the night nearby. The terrain is also a deciding factor. I cannot cover as much distance going uphill compared to when I am on the plains,” he said.

Mr. Verma arrived in Tiruchi on Friday night after visiting Rameswaram, Karaikudi, Devakottai, Pudukottai and Gundur. He hopes to meet people interested in blood donation, and talk to them. “It is not just about the walk; the more we discuss, the more we can have a real impact on the ground. From the time I started, Simply Blood campaign has seen 27 donation camps being arranged, and 1,200 donors registered,” he said.

Unexpected twists have been part of the journey too. “I had to take a 400-km detour by bus to Bengaluru after I hurt my ankle in Chikmangalur, and then get special shoes to walk safely. You can’t control the weather or unavoidable circumstances like these,” said Mr. Verma.