Activist lobbying for service lanes to enter the fray in Tiruverumbur

S. Sakthivel

TIRUCHI

11 March 2021 22:54 IST

An organiser of Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads has decided to contest the coming Assembly elections from Tiruverumbur constituency, primarily to fight for building service lanes along the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

S.Sakthivel, 66, one of organisers of the federation, comprising several residents’ welfare associations of the locality, has decided to take the plunge into electoral politics after being in the forefront in lobbying for the cause over the past several years. He plans to contest on behalf of the New Generation People’s Party, a registered unrecognised party which has been allotted the ‘pot’ symbol.

A former senior manager of BHEL, Tiruchi, Mr. Sakthivel has also been one of the organisers of the Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Mr.Sakthivel told The Hindu that he and many of those in the forefront of the fight for laying service lanes were convinced that one of them should enter the fray to bring the “much-awaited” project to fruition.

“Both AIADMK and DMK do not show wholehearted interest in executing the project and attempts are made to scuttle the project. We thought only if we get into the fray directly that we can bring the project to execution. However, I did not want to contest on behalf of the federation as it has people from various political affiliations,” he said.

“I also view this as a journey towards change under which MLAs remain one among the people and work for their welfare which is not the case now. Besides, the State has only suffered under the rule of the two Dravidian majors over the past 50 years. It is not in a good shape for the next generation. So I decided to enter the fray, wanting to do something for the good of the next generation,” Mr.Sakthivel observed and added that the New Generation People’s Party has been floated by a group of youngsters who want to usher in change.

Mr.Sakthivel, who has also brought out a book, Oozhalattra Tamizhagam (Corruption-free Tamil Nadu), suggesting measures to weed out corruption, has also come out with a pledge comprising 25 promises to residents of the constituency.