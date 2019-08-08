Activist arrested in Tiruchi

The Crime Branch CID has arrested N. Vishwanathan, one of the organisers of the Cauvery River Protection Movement, on the charge of harbouring environmental activist Mugilan who has already been arrested on rape charge.
Upon arresting Mr. Vishwananthan, 72, the CB-CID officials produced him before Judicial Magistrate -I at Karur on Wednesday night. Mr. Vishwananthan was sent to judicial remand up to August 21 and lodged in Karur Sub Jail.
Police sources said the CB-CID had registered a case against Vishwanathan under IPC sections including 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence)
