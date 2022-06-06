Action against over 7,000 people for indulging in criminal activities

The list includes rowdies, crime offenders and drug peddlers

Tiruchi City Police have booked cases against 7,526 people who were found indulging in criminal activities thereby posing problems for the general public and initiated action against them in the last five months. This includes rowdy elements and those found selling banned tobacco substances and ganja.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were booked against 64 people for selling ganja and other narcotic substances near schools and colleges with a view to protecting the future of students. Action has been initiated against 405 others for selling banned tobacco substances within the city limits.

Cases under relevant provisions of different Acts were booked against 5,638 people who were found indulging in criminal activities continuously thereby affecting the general public. Action was initiated against 419 people by undertaking a bond from them for good behaviour to safeguard public peace. Twenty people, including 15 rowdies who violated the bond conditions, were imprisoned.

Stern action was initiated against 78 people - rowdy elements, crime offenders and those selling narcotic substances - by detaining them under the Goondas Act during the period January to May this year as a deterrent measure to curb their illegal activities.

A police press release says murders and other crimes have reduced in Tiruchi city limits due to a slew of measures taken by the police with a view to maintaining law and order. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan has warned that tough action as per law would continue to be taken against rowdies, anti-social elements and those found indulging in robbery and other illegal activities to safeguard law and order.