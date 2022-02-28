Action against over 2,000 people for indulging in criminal activities

Cases booked against them under special and local laws

Tiruchi City Police has booked 2,308 people in the last two months under special and local laws for indulging in criminal activities and causing disturbance to the general public. A police press release issued on Monday said 26 accused who were involved in various types of offences causing disturbance to public peace had been detained under the Goondas Act till now this year. Action had been initiated against 15 others on charges of selling ganja near schools and colleges. Various measures taken to ensure maintenance of law and order had resulted in reduction in number of murder and other crimes so far this year compared to the previous year. The release said that Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan had warned of stern action against anti-social elements as per law.