Acting CUTN V-C takes charge
The Executive Council Member of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Karpaga Kumaravel, assumed charge as acting Vice-Chancellor of CUTN following the retirement of the incumbent, A.P. Dash, on Wednesday.
Mr. Kumaravel is a senior professor and Dean of the School of Education and Behavioural Sciences at Central University of Tamil Nadu.
He had earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, according to a CUTN release.
