Acting Chief Justice inaugurates new buildings at Nagapattinam, Thanjavur

May 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T.Raja on Sunday inaugurated the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Thirukkuvalai and additional court buildings for Additional Mahila Court, Fast Track Mahila Court, and Family Court in Nagapattinam.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy also participated in the inaugural ceremony held at Nagapattinam District Court Complex. They inspected the ongoing renovation works at the Choodamani Vihar in Nagapattinam. Mr. Raja said steps had to be taken to ensure speedy redressal of nearly 209 pending cases in Thirukkuvalai Munsif Court and urged the young lawyers to scale up their legal and linguistic skills.

He also inaugurated additional buildings for the High Court guest house near Yagappa Nagar in Thanjavur, constructed at ₹ 79.86 lakh.