ACTA seeks easing of norms on refresher course for promotions

June 07, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has urged the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) to ease norms related to promotion of college teachers and clear the salary arrears of promotees that have been kept in abeyance.

In a memorandum to the DCE, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish has said the associate professors were earlier required to attend one orientation programme and two refresher courses. However, as per a new Government Order, the number of refresher courses they are required to attend has increased to four.

The DCE has said that attending the courses was non-mandatory for staff up to December 31, 2018. But the career prospects of college teachers waiting to become associate professor from 2019 have been adversely affected because of this cut-off date. Hence,, the DCE must extend the provision up to December 31, 2022.

The association has also requested the DCE to withdraw the requirement for college teachers participating in the CAS programme to progress from assistant professor to associate professor to do a refresher course in the last assessment period, as it is affecting staff already waiting to be promoted in 2019 and 2020.

The memorandum further urges DCE to pay salary arrears to staff who have been promoted across the board from senior, assistant, to associate professors.

While the body has welcomed the State government’s decision to provide incentives to teachers who have obtained M.Phil./Ph.D degrees on or after January 1, 2016, it points out that the cut-off deadline of March 10, 2020 can be removed in order to make it beneficial to college staff who choose to equip themselves with research degrees till date.