ACTA protests withdrawal of CAS promotions by Higher Education Department

December 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) staged a protest in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) here on Thursday against the suspension of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

In an official statement, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish said, “The Department of Higher Education had authorised the implementation of the CAS promotions to college teachers eight months ago, after much debate. But to our shock and surprise, the promotions have been stopped throughout the State from July this year, on the basis of oral instructions from the higher authorities. Such a measure puts the career progress of over 3,000 teachers in jeopardy.”

After the demonstration, the association members handed over a memorandum of representation requesting the sanction of pending arrears and CAS promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.