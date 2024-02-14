GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACTA protests delay in CAS payments

February 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) staged a sit-down protest in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) in Tiruchi on Wednesday against the suspension of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) payments.

In an official statement, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish said, “The pending CAS increments have not been added to the monthly salary account, even though they were authorised six months ago. We want the payments to be made to our salary accounts, before the current financial year ends, in the month of February.”

Over 150 male and female teachers gathered at the RJDCE office premises early in the evening on Wednesday, and continued their protest until late hours.

