‘Act tough against land-grabbers’

Raising concerns about nefarious activities of land-grab mafia, the Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption (IAC) has urged Puducherry Chief Minister and Lt. Governor to deal with the issue in a firm manner.

“Complaints about land-grab incidents have been on the rise in Karaikal, and there have been instances of land mafia using fake documents for registration of property with the tacit support of a section of corrupt officials in the government departments,” president of Karaikal unit of IAC S. Anand Kumar said in a representation to the Puducherry government.

Data on land

The land mafia has the support of those officials who are pliable. The mafia operates with the knowledge of the data of land and property ownership.

Particularly, the locked properties of those living abroad are identified and grabbed through the method of fake registration, Mr. Anandkumar said.

There are apprehensions that the issue, if left unchecked, could lead to clashes within land mafia groups and trigger law and order problems.

Irrespective of whether the perpetrators of the crime are supporters of the ruling or opposition parties, the government must not hestitate to book the criminals under the Goondas Act, Mr. Anandkumar said.